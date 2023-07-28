Cong capable of winning 2024 Haryana Assembly polls on its own: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has asserted that the Congress is capable of winning the 2024 state Assembly polls on its own.

The senior Congress leader said this while answering a reporter's query on the possibility of his party entering into an alliance for the Haryana polls.

Hooda was told that 26 opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked if the Congress is considering stitching up another coalition with any of those parties, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has a presence in Haryana too, for the state polls.

Interacting with reporters in Rohtak on Thursday, Hooda said, ''First, the parliamentary polls will be held. As far as Haryana is concerned, the Congress is capable (of winning elections) on its own.'' The grand old party, which has been out of power in Haryana for nine years, is eyeing to defeat the ruling BJP-JJP coalition in the state in the Assembly polls.

After touring the flood-affected areas in Rohtak, Hooda said, ''Once a Congress government is formed in the state, all portals, such as the Parivar Pehchan Patra, Property ID and Meri Fasal Mera Byora, due to which people are facing hassles, will be closed.'' ''Digitalisation is not a bad thing and it started during the Congress tenure itself. It was the Congress government that brought governments online and started the process of digitalising panchayats. Its purpose was to provide convenience to the public and make government work easier,'' the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly said.

''But the present government is using it to harass the public and shirk its responsibility,'' he alleged.

