US Senate Republican leader McConnell plans to stay in post through current Congress -CNN

Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell plans to remain in his leadership post through the current Congress, CNN reported on Friday, two days after the minority leader froze up for about 21 seconds while speaking to reporters.

CNN, citing a statement from the Republican leader's office, said the statement was silent on McConnell's plans for the next Congress, which begins in 2025. McConnell, 81, is serving a six-year term that runs through 2026.

