Trump: will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced -radio interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:31 IST
Trump: will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced -radio interview
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.

Trump spoke in an interview with the John Fredericks show a day after federal prosecutors broadened the case against him in their investigation of Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.

