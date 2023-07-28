Trump: will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced -radio interview
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.
Trump spoke in an interview with the John Fredericks show a day after federal prosecutors broadened the case against him in their investigation of Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Trump
- U.S.
Advertisement