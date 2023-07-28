Left Menu

Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 mln in humanitarian aid - Kyiv

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday after talks with the Gulf state's prime minister. Qatar had earlier on Friday announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, was visiting Ukraine.

Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 mln in humanitarian aid - Kyiv

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday after talks with the Gulf state's prime minister.

Qatar had earlier on Friday announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, was visiting Ukraine. "This money will be channelled for reconstruction in the health and education sectors, humanitarian de-mining, and other important social and humanitarian projects," Shmyhal told a joint briefing.

Shmyhal said they had discussed Ukraine's peace formula - a 10-point peace plan that calls for nuclear, energy, and food security, restoration of borders, and other points. He thanked Qatar for its readiness to mediate in efforts to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia since Moscow's invasion.

Moscow says it wants to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone. Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes. The Qatari prime minister said he was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Friday.

