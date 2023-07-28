Delhi BJP demands Assembly session to discuss Yamuna floods

Left Menu

The Delhi BJP Friday demanded the AAP government convene an Assembly session to discuss issues related to the flooding in Yamuna and claimed the compensation announced by the government for the affected people was too little.Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal how many flood-affected people were provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 as announced by his government.This compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and the means of livelihood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:38 IST
''This compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and the means of livelihood. One cannot even meet their monthly expenses with a sum of Rs 10,000,'' Sachdeva said in a press conference.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the government immediately convene the Monsoon session of the Assembly and discuss the floods in the national capital.

The Yamuna river in Delhi flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Thursday, though it started receding slowly in the evening, according to the Central Water Commission.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978, breaching embankments and penetrating deeper into the city.

Owing to the floods, more than 27,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees. Sachdeva said the compensation of Rs 10,000 was announced by the Chief Minister in a haste through a tweet on July 16.

''Had Kejriwal held a meeting and assessed the problems and losses of the flood victims after the floods, he would have realised how meagre the Rs 10,000 compensation announced by him was,'' Sachdeva said.

Not only the slums in in Yamuna Khadar but concrete structures in Majnu Ka Tila, Jaitpur, Sabhapur or Garhi Mandu have been damaged due to floods, he claimed.

Sachdeva also said the government did not pay any compensation to the families of the three children who drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in north east Delhi, and a woman who died after being forced to live in the open due to the flood in the Yamuna Khadar area.

Bidhuri claimed that crops of the farmers in nearly 50 villages in Delhi were damaged due to the rain and demanded a compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per acre.

He also demanded the compensation announced for the flood victims should be raised to Rs one lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

