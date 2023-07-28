Women account for nearly 49 per cent of beneficiaries of health insurance scheme AB-PMJAY: Govt
Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY, the government provides a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
- Country:
- India
The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has made a conscious effort to put women at the centre of the national conversation on health which has ensured their equal participation in it, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said women account for approximately 49 per cent of Ayushman card recipients.
Further, 141 health benefit packages under the health insurance scheme are exclusively earmarked for women, he said.
Correspondingly, utilisation of scheme services by women stands at approximately 48 per cent of the total authorised hospital admissions, he said.
A total of 4.78 crore and 9.22 crore Ayushman cards were created during 2019-20 and 2022-23, respectively, Baghel said in reply to a separate question. He added the number of Ayushman cards has significantly increased over the last years. Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the government provides a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yojana AB-PMJAY
- Lok Sabha
- Rs 5
- Jan Arogya
- Yojana
- Baghel
- Ayushman
- Bharat
ALSO READ
SpiceJet shares jump 7.50 pc as co to get Rs 500 cr from promoter Ajay Singh
hBits gets Sebi's nod to launch Rs 500 cr Alternate Investment Fund
SJVN employees to deposit Rs 55-lakh aid to CM Relief Fund in Himachal
Maha: Banned drugs worth Rs 55 lakh seized in Thane this year; 35 arrested
"Possibilty of almost Rs 5000 crs loss due to floods in state": Himachal CM Sukhu