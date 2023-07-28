Left Menu

Monsoon session of J’khand assembly begins

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The six-day Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly began on Friday.

The House assembled for a brief time and was adjourned till July 31 after obituary references.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto told the House that there would be six sittings during the session, in which the first supplementary budget for 2023-24 will be tabled and some bills would also be presented. ''Though the session is scheduled for a brief period, it is very important,'' he said. Mahto congratulated Bebi Devi, wife of former Education minister Jagarnath Mahto, on her being appointed as Excise minister. The Assembly also paid condolence to politicians, artists, social workers, litterateurs and common citizens who passed away recently and the members and observed a two-minute silence in memory of personalities like former minister Jagarnath Mahto, former minister David Murmu, former Chief Ministers Prakash Singh Badal and Oommen Chandy, cricket Salim Durani, Bollywood actors Satish Kaushik and Gufi Paintal. The members also expressed condolence over the Balasore train tragedy, in which 288 people were killed, and the death of five jawans in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

