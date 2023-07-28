Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Banswara on World Tribal Day

Dotasra alleged that the public meetings by the BJP are only meant to garner votes.Whereas the public meeting of Gandhi is scheduled to give a social message to the tribals that the party stands with them in their progress and prosperity, he said.He exuded confidence that the Congress will win all the seats in the tribal areas and form the government again in the state after the assembly elections due later this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Banswara on World Tribal Day
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mangarh Dham in the state's Banswara district on August 9 on the World Tribal Day.

He said Gandhi will meet tribals to express his support for the upliftment of the community.

''Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be among the tribals on August 9 to celebrate International Tribal Day,'' Dotasra said at a press conference here. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he held a public meeting in the state only ahead of the assembly elections. Dotasra alleged that the public meetings by the BJP are only meant to garner votes.

Whereas the public meeting of Gandhi is scheduled to give a social message to the tribals that the party stands with them in their progress and prosperity, he said.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will win all the seats in the tribal areas and form the government again in the state after the assembly elections due later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023