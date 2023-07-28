Left Menu

Goa believes in quality over quantity: Khaunte on Adityanath's claim about UP becoming top tourist destination

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:00 IST
Reacting to a statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that his state now draws the highest number of tourists, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said the coastal state believes in ''quality over quantity.'' One cannot compare the populations of the two states, he added.

"Goa has made it clear that we are stressing quality over quantity and the `Goa beyond beaches'," Khaunte told reporters here. If the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting tourism, it was a welcome step, he added.

Speaking in Mathura three days ago, Adityanath said that UP now attracts the highest number of tourists, replacing Goa as the top tourism destination in the country.

Last year 80 lakh tourists visited Goa while ''seven crore devotees came to Kashi (Varanasi) and six crore devotees visited the Braj area,'' the UP CM said.

Asked about the promotion of temple tourism in Goa, Khaunte said the tourism department was putting special stress on it, and "you will see the difference this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

