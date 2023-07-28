Left Menu

Lebanon cbank head says bank could contain crisis after his departure

Updated: 28-07-2023 19:09 IST
Lebanon's outgoing central bank governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Friday the bank could still contain the country's financial meltdown through "monetary initiatives" even after he leaves office at the end of the month.

Salameh, 73, said Lebanon's economy could grow as much as 4% this year but did not elaborate. The longtime governor faces charges in Lebanon, France and Germany over accusations he embezzled a fortune in Lebanese public funds and said Friday his lawyers had filed objections in France and Germany.

