Disrupted in Parliament, Jaishankar posts foreign policy statement on Twitter

Lashing out at opposition protests during his statement on foreign policy in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday posted a video on social media listing out details of visits of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:34 IST
Lashing out at opposition protests during his statement on foreign policy in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday posted a video on social media listing out details of visits of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad. ''Sadly, the Opposition repeatedly disrupted my statement in both Houses of Parliament. Obviously, for them, partisan politics was more important than national progress,'' Jaishankar said in a video statement on Twitter. On Thursday, opposition members protested vociferously in both Houses of Parliament as the external affairs minister listed out achievements of the foreign policy and shared details of visits of foreign dignitaries to India as well as tours of Murmu and Modi abroad.

''Through these efforts at multiple levels, we were able to advance our national objectives and interests in a volatile and uncertain world,'' Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said the foreign policy of the Modi government focuses on issues that directly impinge the welfare of the public and the life of the ordinary citizen. It could be our fishermen detained abroad or those trapped in conflict areas, he said. ''It may be the improved visa facilities or working conditions for students and professionals abroad. Or indeed, it may be about the future of our country through progress in critical domains and technologies. Be it engine technology and semiconductors, drones or fintech, these are the building blocks of New India,'' he said.

''It is unfortunate that these matters were not allowed to be discussed and debated with the seriousness that they deserve,'' Jaishankar added.

