Left Menu

PM Modi has lunch with Gujarat MPs and MLAs before leaving for Delhi

The PM reached the Circuit House after inaugurating the SemiconIndia 2023, an exhibition-cum-conference focussing on the semiconductor industry, at Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar.According to BJP MLA from Mansa constituency, JS Patel, the PM asked the elected members to do good work in their respective constituencies.Todays lunch with the PM was like a family get-together.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:35 IST
PM Modi has lunch with Gujarat MPs and MLAs before leaving for Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrapped up his two-day visit to Gujarat by having lunch with BJP Members of Parliament, MLAs and top leaders of the party's state unit, the experience described by a legislator as like a family get-together. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president CR Paatil and newly elected Rajya Sabha members Babubhai Desai and Kesridevsinh Zala were among those who joined the PM for the lunch at Gandhinagar Circuit House. The PM then left for Delhi.

Nearly all the 156 MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were present at the lunch. The PM reached the Circuit House after inaugurating the 'SemiconIndia 2023', an exhibition-cum-conference focussing on the semiconductor industry, at Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar.

According to BJP MLA from Mansa constituency, JS Patel, the PM asked the elected members to "do good work" in their respective constituencies.

"Today's lunch with the PM was like a family get-together. We only talked. He enquired about our well-being and asked us to do good work in our constituencies. It was an informal event. Nothing more happened there," Patel told reporters outside the venue.

Sources said the PM asked the MLAs to remain active in public life and maintain touch with workers on the ground. Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated the SemiconIndia 2023 conference where he said technology firms will be given 50 per cent financial assistance for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the country. His government has rolled out the red carpet for chip makers, he said.

On Thursday, Modi inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects. He also met Gujarat ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023