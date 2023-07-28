Left Menu

No G20 consensus on emissions mitigation targets at talks -source

China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks, members of a European delegation said. The EU's Environment Commissioner criticised the outcome of the three-day meeting in the Indian city of Chennai, which he said showed G20 countries were "nowhere" on their commitments to address climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:51 IST
No G20 consensus on emissions mitigation targets at talks -source

Climate talks between representatives of the Group of 20 countries (G20) have failed to reach a consensus on emission reduction and mitigation targets, an Indian official said on the last day of the discussions on Friday. Developed countries in the group demanded mitigation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2025 and a reduction of absolute GHG emissions by 43% by 2030, all in a bid to contain global warming and stave off even worse heatwaves, wildfires and floods.

Both demands were opposed by developing countries, the official, who did not want to be named, said. The developing countries said the overall mitigation targets - aimed at cutting or eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, or removing them from the atmosphere - would limit their ability to develop infrastructure and grow, the official said.

They wanted the bloc to stick to the 2015 Paris Agreement that allowed different countries to tackle global warming in different ways depending on their circumstances, the official added. China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks, members of a European delegation said.

The EU's Environment Commissioner criticised the outcome of the three-day meeting in the Indian city of Chennai, which he said showed G20 countries were "nowhere" on their commitments to address climate change. Speaking at the end of the meeting, Virginijus Sinkevicius said some delegations had tried to walk back previous climate pledges - a stance he said Europe could not accept.

"We were asked to make bold choices, to demonstrate courage, commitment and leadership. But we, collectively, failed to achieve that. We cannot be driven by the lowest common denominator, or by narrow national interests. We cannot allow the pace of change to be set by the slowest movers in the room," he said. India's environment and external affairs ministries did not respond to an email seeking comments on the commissioner's remarks.

The failure to reach an agreement comes just a week after the G20 major economies' disagreement on phasing down fossil fuels following objections by some producer nations. India's environment minister, Bhupendra Yadav, said the G20 presidency will shortly issue an outcome statement and a chair summary instead of a joint communique that requires complete agreement between member nations on all issues. (Reporting Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Sarita Chaganti Singh and Aftab Ahmed in Delhi; Kate Abnett in Brussels; editing by John Stonestreet, Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023