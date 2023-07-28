No G20 consensus on emissions mitigation targets at talks -source

Climate talks between representatives of the Group of 20 countries (G20) have failed to reach a consensus on emission reduction and mitigation targets, an Indian official said on the last day of the discussions on Friday. Developed countries in the group demanded mitigation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2025 and a reduction of absolute GHG emissions by 43% by 2030, all in a bid to contain global warming and stave off even worse heatwaves, wildfires and floods.

Both demands were opposed by developing countries, the official, who did not want to be named, said. The developing countries said the overall mitigation targets - aimed at cutting or eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, or removing them from the atmosphere - would limit their ability to develop infrastructure and grow, the official said.

They wanted the bloc to stick to the 2015 Paris Agreement that allowed different countries to tackle global warming in different ways depending on their circumstances, the official added. China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks, members of a European delegation said.

The EU's Environment Commissioner criticised the outcome of the three-day meeting in the Indian city of Chennai, which he said showed G20 countries were "nowhere" on their commitments to address climate change. Speaking at the end of the meeting, Virginijus Sinkevicius said some delegations had tried to walk back previous climate pledges - a stance he said Europe could not accept.

"We were asked to make bold choices, to demonstrate courage, commitment and leadership. But we, collectively, failed to achieve that. We cannot be driven by the lowest common denominator, or by narrow national interests. We cannot allow the pace of change to be set by the slowest movers in the room," he said. India's environment and external affairs ministries did not respond to an email seeking comments on the commissioner's remarks.

The failure to reach an agreement comes just a week after the G20 major economies' disagreement on phasing down fossil fuels following objections by some producer nations. India's environment minister, Bhupendra Yadav, said the G20 presidency will shortly issue an outcome statement and a chair summary instead of a joint communique that requires complete agreement between member nations on all issues. (Reporting Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Sarita Chaganti Singh and Aftab Ahmed in Delhi; Kate Abnett in Brussels; editing by John Stonestreet, Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)

