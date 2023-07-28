US to accept refugee resettlement referrals from qualified individuals -White House
The United States will accept refugee resettlement referrals from asylum seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who are already in Mexico, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
"We encourage migrants to use these legal pathways instead of putting their lives in the hands of dangerous smugglers and traffickers. Pursuant to our laws, those seeking to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to face strong consequences, including removal, possible criminal prosecution, and a bar on re-entry," Sullivan said in a statement.
