'Atmosphere of hooliganism' in Raj due to Cong govt's 'appeasement' of criminals: BJP
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said an ''atmosphere of hooliganism'' has been created in Rajasthan due to the Congress government's policy of ''appeasement'' of criminals.
He alleged that the state police had recently tried to suppress a gangrape of a minor in Pali district.
''The general public is under the shadow of fear and criminals are roaming freely. In such a situation, an atmosphere of hooliganism has been created in the state,'' Rathore, the BJP national spokesperson, told reporters here.
Rathore accused the government of adopting a policy of appeasement towards those accused in rape cases and asserted that strict action should be taken against criminals irrespective of their background.
