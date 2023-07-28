Any issue can be resolved through dialogue: Piyush Goyal

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Friday appealed to the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur and other issues in Parliament in a proper manner saying that any issue can be resolved through dialogue. "...We once again appeal to our opposition to discuss in a proper manner in Parliament Manipur and other issues. Any issue can resolve through dialogue," Goyal said.

The Leader of the House further claimed that it leads to "frustration" among countrymen if discussions are not held in the Parliament in a proper manner. "If we do not discuss it amounts to serious frustration in the country. People question whether the opposition parties really want a discussion or not," he said.

Speaking about the intention of the government to have a thorough discussion on the Manipur issue in the Parliament, Goyal said, "In order to discuss, we had called an all-party meeting (on the Manipur issue) before the commencement of the Parliament. We had agreed to discuss it in the Parliament, but the opposition later said that they would only discuss it if it is done under rule 267." Goyal pointed out that Rule 267 is evoked in extraordinary circumstances only when there is no other alternative medium available to discuss.

"This rule is only evoked when there is no other medium...But today, the House has completed seven days and... A discussion under rule 267 is done under the rarest of the rare cases.." he said adding that the opposition parties have "behaved like this before". Speaking about the meeting by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar with leaders of all Opposition parties, Piyush Goyal said, "The chairman emphasised that the Parliament should function properly through dialogue, debate and discussion. It is a forum to discuss public issues...He suggested that this logjam should be ended through proper discussion. Everyone should participate for the proper functioning of the Parliament..."

Appealing to all opposition parties to have a vibrant discussion in Parliament, Goyal said, "Country and the world is seeing how the parliament is being stifled in the biggest democracy in the world. This is very alarming. We need to present an example..." Goyal also added that the Manipur issue will be discussed in the House under Rule 176.

In a veiled attack on the opposition-ruled states, Goyal added that there should be a discussion on violence against women in states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. "In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal our daughters, sisters and women are getting oppressed. We have received many notices under Rule 176."

Speaking on regular disturbance in the House when anyone speaks in Parliament, Goyal said that everyone needs to be respected in Parliament even if someone is the sole representative of one political party in the House. "Kharge's words are taken very seriously by all NDA parties. But when I stand up as Leader of House, there is disturbance, whenever a Minister speaks there is disturbance...the rights of every parliamentarian are important, even if someone speaks who is the sole representative of one political party. We need to respect everyone," Goyal said.

Speaking on debate on the no-confidence motion that was filed against the Centre by the opposition parties, Goyal said, "375 members support our government... these are diversionary tactics to prevent debate on the Manipur issue. So we do not want to compromise." (ANI)

