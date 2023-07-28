Left Menu

US to accept certain non-Mexican migrants in Mexico as refugees

The Biden administration will allow some migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who are already in Mexico to apply to enter the United States as refugees, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden has grappled with record numbers of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally during his presidency.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:43 IST
US to accept certain non-Mexican migrants in Mexico as refugees

The Biden administration will allow some migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who are already in Mexico to apply to enter the United States as refugees, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. The move could offer a way for those migrants to avoid making illegal and often perilous border crossings.

"We encourage migrants to use these legal pathways instead of putting their lives in the hands of dangerous smugglers and traffickers," Sullivan said in a statement. The United States and Mexico had been discussing a new U.S. refugee program for people from those four countries who were already in Mexico, Reuters reported earlier this month. U.S. refugees have a path to citizenship and are provided government benefits not available to other migrants.

Mexico's incoming foreign minister Alicia Barcena said this week that talks were underway related to processing migrants from those nations. U.S. President Joe Biden has grappled with record numbers of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally during his presidency. The number caught crossing dropped in May after Biden implemented a restrictive new asylum regulation, but tens of thousands of migrants remain in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023