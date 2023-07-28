Left Menu

Bridge widening gap between rich, poor: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:44 IST
Bridge widening gap between rich, poor: Rahul
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the country is being divided into two classes and stressed on bridging the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

Sharing a July 20 news clip of a vegetable seller turning emotional while narrating his woes due to rising prices of vegetables, Gandhi said, ''The country is being divided into two classes. On one hand there are powerful people protected by the ruling dispensation and on whose instructions the policies of the country are being framed. And on the other side there are common Indians, for whom even basic things like vegetables are becoming out of reach.'' ''We have to bridge this widening gap between the rich and the poor and wipe these tears,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video and targeted the ruling BJP and the prime minister.

She alleged that MPs of the ruling party are shouting in Parliament over non-issues while the prime minister is offering people false hopes.

''Media channels have remained the mouthpiece of the government and are far away from the issues of the public. In all this, no one is caring about the pain and sobs of the common people battling with price rise and shrinking income.

''Our politics is an attempt to share this suffering of the common people. There is an attempt to take care of this suffering and to put an end to it,'' Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023