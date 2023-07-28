Left Menu

Amit Shah slams oppn alliance INDIA, says nothing will happen by change in name

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:02 IST
BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress and its allies, including the DMK, saying nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA.

Shah was addressing a rally here, ahead of kick-starting Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai's state-wide 'En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People)' padayatra.

''When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to the people seeking votes, the public would remember the corruption, including the 2G scam and CommonWealth Games scam during the UPA regime, he said. Congress and its allies have recently formed the alliance INDIA, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to take on the BJP.

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tamil pitch, Shah said Modi honoured Tamil culture by installing the 'sengol' in the new parliament building.

He hit out at the DMK regime, calling it the most corrupt in the nation and said the BJP's yatra is an attempt to usher in politics of development and good governance in Tamil Nadu.

