Left Menu

Kyiv says Qatar will provide it with $100 mln in humanitarian aid

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. He made the announcement after talks with visiting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also discussed global food security and the expired Black Sea grain deal with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:02 IST
Kyiv says Qatar will provide it with $100 mln in humanitarian aid

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

He made the announcement after talks with visiting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also discussed global food security and the expired Black Sea grain deal with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "This money will be channelled for reconstruction in the health and education sectors, humanitarian de-mining, and other important social and humanitarian projects," Shmyhal told a briefing.

Shmyhal said he and Sheikh Mohammed, who is also foreign minister, had discussed Ukraine's peace formula - a 10-point peace plan aimed at ending Russia's war on Ukraine that calls for nuclear, energy and food security, and the restoration of Ukraine's international borders. Shmyhal also thanked Qatar for its readiness to mediate in efforts to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia since Moscow's invasion.

Moscow says it wants to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone. Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported, and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes. Zelenskiy said his own meeting with the Qatari prime minister had been "meaningful" and that investment by the Gulf state in Ukraine's reconstruction had been on the agenda.

He said on the Telegram messaging app that their talks included discussion of how to continue the safe functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor allowing shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, but gave no details. The corridor, established under a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, has not been operating since Russia withdrew from the agreement on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023