Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION MDS34 TN-AMIT SHAH-YATRA **** Amit Shah slams oppn alliance INDIA, says nothing will happen by change in name Rameswaram: BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress and its allies, including the DMK, saying nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA. **** DEL57 JAPAN-BUSINESS-INDIA **** Japan foreign minister Hayashi pitches for improvement in business environment for Japanese firms in India New Delhi: Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has pitched for improvement in the investment environment for Japanese firms operating in India with many of them seeking a more predictable, transparent and stable business climate in the country. **** MDS19 TN-G20 ECS-MINISTER **** G20 ECSWG meet concludes, adopts Chennai principles on sustainable, resilient blue economy Chennai: The fourth and last G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting concluded here on Friday with the adoption of an outcome document the Chennai high-level principles for a sustainable and resilient blue ocean-based economy. **** DEL63 MANIPUR-OPPN-3RDLD DELEGATION **** INDIA bloc MPs will assess ground situation in Manipur, make recommendations to govt, Parliament: Leaders New Delhi: A delegation of 21 INDIA bloc MPs will pay a two-day visit to Manipur beginning Saturday to assess the ground situation first-hand and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit state. **** DEL38 BJP-OPPOSITION **** Opposition resorting to 'disruptive politics': BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the opposition, saying its leaders wear black clothes and want to paint the country black as the nation's growth under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government makes them unhappy. **** DEL55 MEA-JAISHANKAR-STATEMENT **** Disrupted in Parliament, Jaishankar posts foreign policy statement on Twitter New Delhi: Lashing out at opposition protests during his statement on foreign policy in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday posted a video on social media listing out details of visits of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad. **** DEL58 OPPN-SERVICES BILL-PREPARATIONS **** Issuing whips, arranging ambulances -- Opposition preps for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: From issuing whips to arranging ambulances for their ailing leaders, opposition parties from the newly-formed INDIA bloc are making all-out efforts to ensure that they get 100 per cent attendance of their MPs in the Rajya Sabha to give the BJP a tough fight on the Delhi services bill next week. **** MDS18 KA-WASHROOM VIDEO-BAIL **** Girls who filmed classmate in washroom get bail Udupi (K'taka): A magistrate court in Udupi on Friday granted conditional bail to three female students accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom. **** CAL18 JH-CONG-SUSPENSION-REVOKE **** Congress revokes suspension of its three MLAs caught in cash haul case Ranchi: The Congress on Friday revoked the suspension of its three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah district last year, party officials said. **** LEGAL BOM38 MH-COURT-RAJAN-SAMANT **** Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in trade union leader Datta Samant murder case Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Friday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in a case related to the 1997 murder of trade union leader Datta Samant for want of evidence. **** LGB3 MH-COURT-ELGAR-ACTIVISTS-RELEASE **** Elgar: After securing SC bail, activists Gonsalves, Ferreira likely to walk out of jail next week Mumbai: Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, are likely to walk out of jail only next week after securing bail from the Supreme Court on Friday as certain formalities are to be completed before they are released, defence lawyers said here. **** LGM4 TN-HC-SENTHIL BALAJI **** Governor cannot take unilateral decision on removing Senthil Balaji from ministerial post: TN govt tells HC Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the Governor cannot take a unilateral decision to remove V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers. **** FOREIGN DEL69 G7-UKRAINE-LD JAPAN **** G7's position on war in Ukraine will remain same: Japan New Delhi: Japan on Friday said the position of the G7 nations on the war in Ukraine will remain same and it is upto the Indian presidency of the G20 to build consensus on the text to refer to the crisis in the leaders' declaration to be adopted at the upcoming summit of the grouping. **** FGN5 UN-KAMBOJ **** India's UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj assumes Chair of 62nd Session of Commission for Social Development United Nations: India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, has assumed the chairship of the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development, the first time in nearly 50 years the country has held this position within the UN agency. **** FGN12 US-H1B **** Second lottery round for H-1B applicants to be conducted this year: US immigration service Washington: A second round of random lottery selection for the much sought-after H-1B visas for fiscal 2024 will soon begin after it was determined that ''additional registrations'' need to be selected to reach the numerical allocations, the US federal immigration agency has announced, a decision that could benefit more Indian professionals. ****

