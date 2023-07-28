BJP's double-engine failed, Cong set to win assembly polls: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said the BJP's double-engine governments have failed in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur, and claimed that his own party will win the coming assembly polls.

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls in a few months, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, a former deputy CM, appear to have put their power tussle on hold.

Pilot said the Congress will succeed on the basis of its policies. He claimed that a victory by a huge margin was certain because the government and the party organisation are working together.

''Double-engine governments of the BJP have failed in many states, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Manipur," Pilot told reporters in Tonk district.

He was apparently referring to the assembly election defeats suffered by the BJP in recent months, and the persisting ethnic violence in BJP-run Manipur.

BJP leaders use the term ''double-engine government'' when their party is in power both in the state and at the Centre.

"The Congress will form its government in all four states in the upcoming assembly election,'' the Tonk MLA said, referring to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Pilot was on a two-day visit to his home district, where he laid the foundation stones for a food park and other projects. He said the Congress has always worked for the progress of farmers.

He referred to the three central agri-marketing laws that were repealed in 2021, following a long farmers' protest. "If these black laws had not been withdrawn, the mandi system would have completely collapsed. Farmers and traders would have been ruined,'' the Congress leader said.

He alleged that government agencies were being misused by the BJP.

Pilot claimed BJP leaders will try to get votes by misleading people, giving provocative statements and inciting public sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)