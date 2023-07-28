MNF making efforts to bring all Zo ethnic tribes under one administrative unit: Tawnluia

Left Menu

Addressing a party meeting at the MNF office here, Tawnluia claimed that the re-unification of all Zo tribes and bringing them under one administrative unit was the main agenda at the time of signing the Mizoram peace accord with the Centre in 1986.The MNF constitution also mentions the re-unification of all Zo ethnic people and bringing them under one administrative unit.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:01 IST
Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF)senior vice president Tawnluia on Friday claimed that the party has been making efforts to bring all Zo ethnic tribes under one administrative unit.

Addressing a party meeting at the MNF office here, Tawnluia claimed that the re-unification of all Zo tribes and bringing them under one administrative unit was the main agenda at the time of signing the Mizoram peace accord with the Centre in 1986.

''The MNF constitution also mentions the re-unification of all Zo ethnic people and bringing them under one administrative unit. We have been pressing the Centre on this issue till now,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister said ''Although we have been separated by geographical boundaries, we share ethnic ties and are emotionally attached. The MNF has been dreaming of living under one administrative unit and we are trying to champion this from the beginning.'' He claimed that the issues of bringing the Zo tribes under one administrative unit and the state political boundary were widely discussed during parleys before the signing of the Mizo peace accord.

The Zo ethnic tribes live mainly in three countries - India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

They are known by different nomenclatures like the Mizos (Mizoram), Chin (Myanmar), Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) and Kukis (Manipur) They are scattered in at least six northeastern states- Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

