African Union chair: Putin's grain offer not enough, Ukraine ceasefire needed

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:07 IST
The chair of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, said on Friday that proposals by Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide grain to Africa were not sufficient, and that a ceasefire in Ukraine was needed.

In a closing address to a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, he also said Putin had shown readiness to negotiate with Ukraine, and that "the other side" now needed to be persuaded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

