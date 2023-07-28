Left Menu

“Congress will also form govt in MP, Chhattisgarh...": Sachin Pilot

Exuding confidence in retaining power in Rajasthan in the upcoming state assembly polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the party will also form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. 

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:24 IST
Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Exuding confidence in retaining power in Rajasthan in the upcoming state assembly polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the party will also form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. “I always say that the BJP has no grounds on which they will contest. They keep on finding it and the time passes by. BJP is a failure at the Centre and as Opposition in Rajasthan. I think the way we work; we will form the government in Rajasthan. Their double engines are failing in the states where they are in power. Congress will form the government in MP, CG, Rajasthan and Telangana,” Sachin Pilot said.

The remarks by the Pilot has come amid the Opposition’s criticism of the Rajasthan government after Rajendra Gudha was sacked from his post. On Monday, Gudha was seen carrying a red diary to the assembly which, according to him, contains details that can 'expose' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said that not just ‘Red Diary’ but an entire library can be opened on the wrongdoings of the Ashok Gehlot Government. He further added that while the UPA government in Rajasthan has given Rs one lakh crore in the state over a period of 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years has given Rs 4 lakh crore. Rumours are rife that there is a Red Diary that contains information about the corrupt practices done by the Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Sacked Congressman Rajendra Gudha spoke about it in the Rajasthan Assembly earlier, after which he was manhandled and dragged outside the venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

