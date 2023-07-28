Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:38 IST
In name of reverse tendering, Jagan reversed Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu
Telugu DesamParty (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the delay in the completion of Polavaram multipurpose project and opined that Reddy is a curse to the Polavaram project which is the lifeline of the State. Addressing media persons at the party headquarters here on the progress of the Polavaram project works, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that due to the inefficiency and policies of reversal of the State Government, the Polavaram project has got completely destroyed.

"In the name of reverse tendering, CM Jagan has totally reversed the State and the project", he remarked. "The ruling dispensation should not resort to counter-attack on us over the Polavaram destruction instead should explain the reason for its failures in detail," the former chief minister added.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the TDP government had spent Rs 11,537 crore on the Polavaram project while the current Government has till now spent a meagre amount of Rs 4,611 crore. Expressing concern that CM Jagan, while in Opposition, has spoken so highly of the project displaced, the TDP supremo said that after coming to power he literally deceived them.

"Why the project, which was supposed to be completed by 2020 itself, is getting abnormally delayed and who is responsible for the technical errors", Naidu asked and raised questions about the faulty decisions of the State Government. "I have taken up the Polavaram, which is the biggest project in the country, with a deep desire of interlinking the rivers in the State but these egoistic people deliberately damaged the project," the former chief minister said.

Explaining how about 4,000 thousand million cubics (TMC) feet of the Godavari water is flowing into the sea, Chandrababu Naidu said that if this water is properly utilised then the contours of the State will change totally. "Also, the hydro-power project would have resolved the power problems of the State completely", he stated.

"Polavaram is a dream of five crore people of the State and at the time when the dream was about to be realised, it became a victim in the hands of these incompetent persons," the former chief minister said. Stating that the people of the State have supported him for 40 years, the former chief minister said that with all his energy he tried his best to take the Telugu people to the top. The problems can not be resolved by simply shouting or using objectionable language against the Opposition parties by the Chief Minister or his Cabinet colleagues. The State Government should work hard to realise the dreams of the people.

"My concern is only about the people. I am undertaking the Statewide tour from next week with the sole aim of bringing awareness among the public on the need for progress and development. I will visit all the projects and explain to the people the damage caused by Jagan and his Government," Chandrababu Naidu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

