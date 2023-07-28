Left Menu

Congress won't be able to finalise LoP name till 2024, says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:47 IST
Congress won't be able to finalise LoP name till 2024, says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday took a jibe at the Congress by saying the latter would not be able to finalise a name for the Leader of Opposition post in the Assembly till 2024, when polls will be due in the state.

The LoP post is vacant after incumbent Ajit Pawar along with eight Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Speaking to reporters here amid the BJP's 'ghar ghar chalo abhiyan', Bawankule said, ''The environment in the Congress is so sceptical that they will not be able to decide on a name for LoP till 2024.'' With splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP, the Congress is the biggest opposition party in the Assembly.

He also said the BJP would not go to anyone's doorstep but those wanting to join the party are welcome, adding that ''we will see many happenings (apparently referring to people joining) in 2024''.

Bawankule claimed the opposition was not taking up issues of people in the Assembly and it was ruling party leaders who were asking questions in the ongoing Monsoon session of the House.

He also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray saying people did not like those who run their party from the confines of their homes and disliked travelling.

The BJP used to routinely accuse Thackeray of ruling from his private residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai when he was chief minister and not taking tours even when the state was battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Queried about less rainfall in Marathwada, he said the state government must help those farmers who have sown crops for the second or third time.

