Changing clothes cannot hide past deeds, Union minister Anurag Thakur attacks INDIA alliance

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday attacked the recently formed opposition alliance INDIA, saying putting on new clothes cannot hide one's deeds.

Thakur was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

''By changing clothes, one cannot change their deeds. People know about your deeds. Even if you put the robe of I.N.D.I.A. on UPA (United Progressive Alliance), people will say these are the same people who used to say once upon a time that 'Indira is India and India in Indira','' he said.

''The country had rejected it then and it will not accept it now,'' Thakur added.

He also said that the people of the country have come to know ''their corrupt faces and about their thagbandhan (alliance of the thugs)''.

''They had come in a different form last time around and today, they have come wearing a new robe. They are the same inside,'' Thakur said.

On July 18, as many as 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

