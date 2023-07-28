Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:53 IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad calls on Telangana CM KCR
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is on a visit to Hyderabad, met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday and discussed issues related to Dalits, including attacks on the community. The programmes, including the flagship financial assistance 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, which have been implemented in Telangana for the uplifitment of the Dalits, have become a role model for the country, an official release quoted Azad as saying.

Azad and Rao discussed Dalit issues, division of people in the name of caste, social discrimination and attacks on Dalit communities in the country, the release said on Friday.

The Bhim Army chief expressed hope that the development activities of Dalits in Telangana will pave the way for solving the problems of the community in the country in future, it said.

Azad praised the installation of the 125 feet statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad by the BRS government and naming the new Telangana Secretariat complex after Ambedkar, according to the release.

He invited the Chief Minister to be the chief guest at the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held on August 26 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the release said.

Under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, a beneficiary family is given a grant of Rs 10 lakh for them to start a business or trade of their own to emerge out of poverty.

Azad met Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday and also paid a visit to the Ambedkar statue here.

