KCR is not concerned about rains, but only about upcoming elections, says BJP leader DK Aruna

BJP National Vice President DK Aruna hit out at the Telangana Chief Minister KCR saying that instead of reviewing the losses incurred by people due to rains, he is "immersed in planning election strategies". Speaking to ANI, DK Aruna said, "The Telangana Chief Minister has not reviewed the situation of the loss incurred to the people due to rains nor given a statement to build confidence in the people. He is immersed in planning election strategies."

Continuing his attack against KCR, he said, "They are not concerned about the rains, but about the upcoming elections. They just want to plan what has to be given freely for the elections to appease the people." The BJP National Vice President also accused KCR of emptying the government treasury and instead buying a huge bus, helicopter and even an aeroplane.

"KCR has emptied the government treasury such that employees cannot be given salaries today. Today, the Telangana CM should tour and review the affected districts. He(CM) has bought a huge bus, helicopter and even an aeroplane," DK Aruna said. "There have been many alerts from the weather department but the Telangana government did not give much care about it," she added.

Reminding the state government of its responsibilities during such a disaster, DK Aruna said, "It is the responsibility of the CM to meet the people when they are in distress but the CM just send some officer. The CM should build confidence in the people that the government is with them." Reacting to Telangana Minister KTR's statement that the opposition should not resort to petty politics, she said, "It is true that no one should do politics in such a situation and we should work together. BJP leaders and workers are stepping down into the field everywhere and helping the government and people."

Lashing out at KCR for his allegedly lavish lifestyle, the BJP National Vice President said, "...the CM is just sitting in the farmhouse and planning about the upcoming elections. We are urging them to step into the fields and help the people. It is the responsibility of the CM to get to the people and help them." Speaking about the rains in the state, she said, "There have been heavy rains in various districts across Telangana. In the past 10 days, around five lakh acres of croplands are filled with water. Around 40,000 houses have drowned in the water and thousands of people have become homeless. Farmers have faced huge losses."

Further, speaking about the losses, DK Aruna said, "Many places like Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Kothagudem and Khammam have faced lots of troubles as it has received the highest rainfall." Speaking about the rain situation in Warangal, she said, "The entire Warangal city, around 150 colonies is drowned today. Today, people are using boats to go from one house to another in Warangal. We came to know that around 40 people were missing there yesterday, around 28 people have died and 20 people are missing." (ANI)

