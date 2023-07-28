Peru's Boluarte to request legislative powers from Congress to fight crime

Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Friday she would request legislative powers from Congress for 120 days to fight criminality.

"(These are) measures Peru needs today to face, with more strength and efficiency, delinquency and crime," Boluarte said during a Presidential address in Lima amid protests demanding her ouster.

