10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation between India, Malaysia held in Delhi

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary International Cooperation, Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad, while the Malaysian side was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations and Training Division Maj Gen Dato Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz, they said.The meeting took place on Thursday, the defence ministry said in a statement here.During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:33 IST
The 10th meeting of the sub committee on military cooperation between India and Malaysia was held here, officials said on Friday.

The existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed during the meeting and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest, they said. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad, while the Malaysian side was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations and Training Division Maj Gen Dato' Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz, they said.

The meeting took place on Thursday, the defence ministry said in a statement here.

''During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest. Both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements,'' it said.

The Indian side highlighted the potential of the its defence industry with the capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans, it said.

Both the co-chairs also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which will be held at the level of Defence Secretary in India in September, it added.

''Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the enhanced strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law,'' the statement said.

The enhanced strategic partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015, it added.

