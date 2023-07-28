Left Menu

Government to bring bill to replace Delhi services' ordinance next week 

The Bill replacing the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is on the government's agenda next week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:44 IST
Parliament building . Image Credit: ANI
The Bill replacing the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is on the government's agenda next week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha of the government's business for next week.  Rajya Sabha was informed of the government business for the coming week by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the  Ordinance.

Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will oppose the Bill in Parliament. The government has expressed confidence of getting the bill passed. (ANI)

