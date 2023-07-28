Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders for Aug. 18 summit -White House
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:56 IST
US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral leaders summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 18, the White House said on Friday.
"The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
