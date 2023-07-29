Left Menu

Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders for Aug. 18 summit -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 18, the White House said on Friday. "The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 00:08 IST
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders for Aug. 18 summit -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 18, the White House said on Friday.

"The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. Washington is keen to encourage closer cooperation with its two main allies in Asia amid shared concerns about China's growing might and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Japan and South Korea have been moving to mend strained bilateral ties following years of feuds over historical issues which undercut cooperation. At Camp David, a storied presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, the three leaders will "advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order, and bolstering economic prosperity," Jean-Pierre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023