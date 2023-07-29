Biden says a deal may be on the way with Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a deal may be on the way with Saudi Arabia.

Biden, who was speaking at campaign fundraiser in Maine, did not give details about the possible deal. On Thursday, the New York Times published a column by Thomas Friedman in which he said Biden was considering whether to pursue a U.S.-Saudi mutual security pact that would involve Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel.

