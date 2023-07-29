Left Menu

Biden says Vietnam leader wants to meet him at G20 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Vietnam's leader wants to meet him for talks at the G20 summit in New Delhi to discussing elevating U.S.-Vietnam relations. He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China," Biden told dozens of donors to his 2024 re-election campaign at an event in Freeport, Maine. The G20 summit is to be held in September.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Vietnam's leader wants to meet him for talks at the G20 summit in New Delhi to discussing elevating U.S.-Vietnam relations. "I got a call from the head of Vietnam, desperately wants to meet with me when I go to the G20. He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China," Biden told dozens of donors to his 2024 re-election campaign at an event in Freeport, Maine.

The G20 summit is to be held in September.

