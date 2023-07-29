Biden says Vietnam leader wants to meet him at G20 summit
Reuters | Freeport | Updated: 29-07-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 02:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Vietnam's leader wants to meet him for talks at the G20 summit in New Delhi to discussing elevating U.S.-Vietnam relations. "I got a call from the head of Vietnam, desperately wants to meet with me when I go to the G20. He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China," Biden told dozens of donors to his 2024 re-election campaign at an event in Freeport, Maine.
The G20 summit is to be held in September.
