US to provide Taiwan with military aid up to $345 million, White House says
The United States will provide Taiwan with military assistance worth up to $345 million, the White House said on Friday.
Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority weapons aid for Taiwan in the 2023 budget.
