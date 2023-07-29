Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

2024 Republican candidate Scott decries Florida's new Black history plan

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the highest-profile Black candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential race, has blasted his rival Ron DeSantis, Florida's governor, over the state's newly adopted Black history curriculum, saying "there's no silver lining" in slavery. Scott joined a growing chorus of critics of Florida's new standards that require public school students to be taught that some slaves developed skills that "could be applied for their personal benefit." DeSantis has defended the guidelines and accused opponents of siding with Democrats on the issue.

White House unveils proposed reforms to speed clean energy permitting

The White House on Friday proposed reforms to the environmental review process for new energy projects that it said would help speed up permitting for electric transmission and other projects needed to curb emissions linked to climate change. The proposal would revise National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) implementing regulations by encouraging more "programmatic" environmental reviews of multiple projects rather than individual reviews, and by allowing federal agencies to exclude more project categories from review.

Alito says Congress lacks authority to regulate US Supreme Court -WSJ

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said that Congress lacks the power to regulate the court, in an interview published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday a week after Senate Democrats advanced a bill to impose an ethics code.

The Democratic-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee last week approved the bill, which would mandate a binding code for the court following revelations that some justices - including Alito - had failed to disclose luxury trips funded by wealthy benefactors.

Biden publicly acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time

U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged a seventh grandchild for the first time on Friday in a statement to People Magazine. The 4-year-old girl is the child of Biden's son, Hunter, who settled a years-long court battle over child support in June.

Scorching heat wave bakes US as heat index soars past 100 F

Tens of millions of Americans were confronted with a one-two punch of brutally hot temperatures and oppressive humidity on Friday as an unrelenting heat wave settled over the Midwest and East Coast and was expected to persist into the weekend. More than 175 million people in the U.S. were under excessive heat warnings and advisories until at least Saturday afternoon as midday heat index readings in many spots rose well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C), the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Biden mocks Republicans over impeachment talk, touts jobs in Maine

President Joe Biden joked Friday about Republican lawmakers threatening to impeach him, saying the latest reports on U.S. economic gains mean his political opponents "may have to find something else to criticize" him over. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Washington, this week suggested he could launch an impeachment inquiry probing whether Biden was entwined with the business deals of his son, Hunter Biden. The White House has said Biden was never in business with his son.

US FDA approves second over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the prescription-free sale of the second opioid overdose reversal drug, its manufacturer Harm Reduction Therapeutics said on Friday. The approval of the drug, called RiVive, will provide patients with another over-the-counter option in the United States, where drug-related overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in 2021.

US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Purdue Pharma from proceeding with a bankruptcy settlement that protects its Sackler family owners from lawsuits. An appeals court rejected a proposed delay earlier this week, ruling that Purdue may proceed with a bankruptcy plan that was approved in May. Purdue's bankruptcy plan would shield its owners from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to the company's broader bankruptcy settlement.

US Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks 'ghost gun' ruling

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's decision to strike down a regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms known as "ghost guns" that are difficult for law enforcement to trace. The action by Alito, who handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas, effectively freezes the litigation as the court weighs a request on Thursday from President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate the rule pending an appeal.

White House cuts 2023 US deficit forecast after court blocks student loan forgiveness

The White House on Friday revised its fiscal 2023 U.S. budget deficit forecast to $1.543 trillion, a decrease of $26 billion from its March budget forecast, due largely to a major reduction in outlays after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in June.

The Office of Management and Budget said that the student loan decision would reduce fiscal 2023 outlays by $259 billion, partly reversing an up-front charge of $430 billion taken by the Biden administration against fiscal 2022 results to cover the program's costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)