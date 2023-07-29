UPDATE 1-Biden says Brazil’s Lula wants to meet with him shortly on climate

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to meet with him shortly on climate.

"Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me shortly because, you know ,there's more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon emitted in the United States of America on a yearly basis. Guess what, they're having trouble," Biden told a campaign event. Biden did not say when or where the meeting with Lula would take place.

In June, Lula unveiled plans to meet a pledge to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, by 2030.

