PM Modi pays tributes to Imam Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as ''ashura'', it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

''We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy,'' Modi said on Twitter.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

