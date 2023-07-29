Left Menu

BJP chief J P Nadda overhauls party's team of central office-bearers, ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor appointed as vice-president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:48 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda rejigged the list of the party's central office-bearers on Saturday, bringing in a Pasmanda Muslim from Uttar Pradesh as one of its-vice presidents and accommodating its former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a national general secretary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped C T Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, with sources indicating that they may be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, now a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been made a vice-president, a decision seen to be part of the party's overtures to Pasmanda Muslims.

Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in the new list.

There are 13 vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries in the list.

Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped as a party vice-president.

Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, has been brought in as a national secretary.

 

