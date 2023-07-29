Adityanath greets people in International Tiger Day

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted people on International Tiger Day reminding them of tigers importance for a favourable ecosystem. International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to raise awareness about tiger conservation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-07-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 12:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted people on International Tiger Day reminding them of tigers' importance for a favourable ecosystem. ''Best wishes to all the residents of the state and nature lovers on International Tiger Day!'' he said on Twitter.

''It is very important to have tigers, the unique heritage of nature, for a favourable ecosystem. Hearty congratulations to all the citizens who cooperated in the conservation and promotion of the 'national animal' tiger, a unique symbol of beauty, courage and strength!'' the CM added in his tweet. International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to raise awareness about tiger conservation.

 

