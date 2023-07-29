Left Menu

China willing to deepen cooperation with France - vice premier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-07-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 13:23 IST
China willing to deepen cooperation with France - vice premier
  • China

China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance but also science and technological innovation, Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a China-France economic and financial dialogue in Beijing on Saturday.

He said China also hoped France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the European Union.

 

