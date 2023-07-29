Left Menu

BJP national chief Nadda visits Jaipur, to chair core committee meeting

On a day-long visit to the state, the BJP national party president will chair a core committee meeting of the party in Rajasthan while also interacting with state party leaders individually.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 14:31 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. On a day-long visit to the state, the BJP national party president will chair a core committee meeting of the party in Rajasthan while also interacting with state party leaders individually.

The move comes as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday released a list of its central office bearers, which includes Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agarwal, who were appointed the party's national general secretaries.

Earlier, on Friday, the BJP national president chaired a nearly four-hour-long meeting with the party's national general secretaries. The discussions at the meeting were around next year's Lok Sabha elections, the NDA meeting, outreach strategies, and the electoral battles in poll-bound states.

The party's general secretaries held a separate meeting where they discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel plans. An emphasis was laid on accelerating organisational expansion and expediting ongoing party programmes. Notably, discussions on a meeting with the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were also held at the huddle.

With the forthcoming elections in mind, the participants deliberated on various strategies to enhance the party's activities and increase its engagement with the public. The BJP aims to boost its active presence among the masses in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, which will poll for their assemblies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

