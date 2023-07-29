"Opposition alliance has no programme for people," says Maharashtra minister ahead of INDIA meet

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Saturday said the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, "does not have any programme for the welfare of the people" and the people "do not trust the leaders of the alliance." His remarks came as the Opposition alliance is scheduled to hold its third meeting in Maharashtra next month in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"There is nothing special to say about it. The alliance was formed on the common minimum program, which never came in front of the people...They do not have any programs for the welfare of the people...The people do not trust the opposition and its leaders," Patil said while speaking to ANI. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said that the next mega meeting of the Opposition bloc will happen after August 15.

The meeting assumes significance as none of the allies of the grand opposition alliance is holding power in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis led state of Maharashtra. The first opposition meeting hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was held in Patna in June, while the second meeting was held in the Congress ruled state of Karnataka earlier in the month.

The opposition parties have stepped up their electoral preparedness to mount a joint front against the BJP-led NDA government in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in the five states scheduled to be held later in the year. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Twenty-six opposition parties had named their alliance as I.N.D.I.A during their meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month. (ANI)

