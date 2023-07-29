As Opposition delegation visits Manipur, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says they are trying to politicize issue

Reacting to the opposition alliance INDIA delegation's two-day visit to Manipur from Saturday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that they are ready to discuss the situation of Manipur in Parliament adding that the Opposition is trying to politicise the issue which should not be done. A 21-member delegation from the Opposition grand alliance I.N.D.I.A on Saturday arrived in Imphal as part of a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur. After setting foot in the state, the Opposition leaders said the purpose of their visit was to "represent the demands of the people".

Talking to the media, Meghwal said, "We are ready for discussion in Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also said that they want to have discussions on the situation in Manipur, but the Opposition is trying to politicise the issue. This should not be done". Earlier on July 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to two opposition leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for debate on the Manipur issue, saying the government is ready for a discussion and "seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines".

The Home Minister said he had written to the Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and to the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. He reiterated that the government is ready for discussion on the situation in Manipur. "Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue. The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," Amit Shah said.

He also attached a copy of the letters with his tweet. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured all members in the Lok Sabha that the Centre was ready and willing to discuss all issues with regard to law and order in the Northeast state.

Singh rose to address the Lower House after being asked by Speaker Om Birla to do so. "Manipur incident is most definitely a very serious matter and sensing the gravity of the situation, the PM, himself, has said that what happened in the state (viral video on Wednesday purportedly showing two women being paraded in the nude) has put the entire nation to shame," he said.

Accusing the Opposition members of not being as serious about the Manipur situation as they should be, the Defence Minister said, "A few political parties are trying to create a needless ruckus in Parliament to ensure that a discussion over Manipur can't take place." The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

