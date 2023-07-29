Lack of moral values among voters encourage money culture during elections: Experts

Lack of moral values among voters is the key factor which encourages money culture during elections in India, experts in diverse fields observed during a media conclave here on Saturday. They were also of the opinion that the government-appointed Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to perform its duty as a neutral body for which the menace of money culture during elections has become common. ''Political analysts agree that without money, democracy cannot run and the ghost of running an election or to become a candidate is not possible without money," said Toko Tatung, secretary general of Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), during the conclave conducted by Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) on the topic 'Money culture in elections' to mark its 11th foundation day. Tatung said approximately Rs 600 billion was spent during the 2019 election by political parties. Stating that money culture in elections is a simple economics of 'supply and demand', Tatung added that the menace could be checked through self-realisation among clans and communities for a change. Terming elections in Arunachal Pradesh is all about money and mithun (state animal) feast, retired Wing Commander Gyati Kago was of the opinion that moral values in the Arunachalee society have dipped. "In the 2019 assembly elections, average of buying and selling of votes stood at Rs 25,000 per voter," Kago pointed out and added that due to this (money) culture, people cannot speak against their leaders even if they commit something wrong. Kao added that corruption, nepotism is the order of the day in Arunachal and journalists should take up the responsibility to create awareness among the youth to check the menace. Former All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) general secretary Tobom Dai, who also spoke on the occasion, suggested that people should take a firm decision to end the menace. "When the government appoints ECI, how it can work in a transparent manner and bring electoral reforms in the country," Dai quipped and added that money culture in elections has direct ramifications in the development process. The speakers urged the members of AEDMA to compile a report on the outcome of the conclave and submit it to the government so that steps could be taken to curb the menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)