He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2019 following a vacancy created by the expiry of the term of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who represented the state in the Upper House for five consecutive terms since 1991.Tasa also served as the BJPs state vice president from 2013 to 2017.He began his career in politics as a student leader of the tea tribe community, and served as the general secretary of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association ATTSA from 1995 to 2003.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:38 IST
Will work with sincerity, dedication: Tasa on being named BJP's new general secretary
BJP's newly-appointed national general secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa said on Saturday that he will work with responsibility, sincerity and dedication for the party.

Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP, said there is a lot to be done for the party and the people of Assam.

''I am happy to be on the list and I thank the prime minister, BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the people of the state,'' he said.

Tasa said he has always worked for the party without thinking about any post.

Sarma congratulated Tasa on his appointment, and hoped that under his guidance the organisation will be further strengthened.

''Heartiest congratulations to all the newly-appointed office bearers of @BJP4India, including our esteemed colleague from Assam, Shri @KamakhyaTasa, on his appointment as the National Secretary of BJP,'' he tweeted.

''With the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, I have full confidence that each one of you will serve the party and the nation with dedication and excellence. Your contributions will undoubtedly lead to greater progress and prosperity for our country'', he added.

Tasa (48), a prominent face of the tea tribe community of the state, was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Jorhat constituency in 2014. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2019 following a vacancy created by the expiry of the term of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who represented the state in the Upper House for five consecutive terms since 1991.

Tasa also served as the BJP's state vice president from 2013 to 2017.

He began his career in politics as a student leader of the tea tribe community, and served as the general secretary of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA) from 1995 to 2003.

