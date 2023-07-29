Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Kwatra holds wide-ranging talks with visiting Bhutanese counterpart Choden

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 18:29 IST
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held wide-ranging talks with his visiting Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden on Saturday and conveyed India's commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the Himalayan nation.

The top Bhutanese diplomat paid an official visit to India from July 28 to 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

''The two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, and discussed ways to further strengthen it across diverse sectors,'' it said in a statement.

Both foreign secretaries co-chaired the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks.

The MEA said the visit of the Bhutanese foreign secretary reinforced the ''long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to discuss all issues of mutual interest''.

It said the Bhutanese side shared details regarding Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan during the talks.

''Foreign Secretary Kwatra conveyed India's commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the government and people of Bhutan, and advancing the bilateral partnership, including into newer areas,'' it said.

The MEA said the two foreign secretaries noted with appreciation the progress on bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, development partnership, cross-border connectivity, trade and economic ties, digital development, science and technology, skill development and furthering people-to-people ties.

''It was agreed that both sides will continue to work to further strengthen such cooperation in keeping with the joint statement issued during the official visit of the King of Bhutan to India in April,'' it said.

Choden also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

''India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral relationship characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties,'' the MEA said.

